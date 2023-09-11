Politics
LP appoints House of Reps member, Okere as head of Imo governorship campaign council
The Labour Party has appointed the lawmaker representing the Owerri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Tochukwu Okere as the chairman of its governorship campaign council in Imo State.
The Director-General of the Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation, Chief Chime Nzeribe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
Nzeribe said the trio of Mathew Nwogu, Chikwem Onuoha, and Chika Mmadumere would serve as the council’s deputy chairmen.
READ ALSO: Uzodinma cannot win Imo governorship election, PDP boasts
He added that the constitution of the campaign council was to strategise for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.
“Our campaign is in full gear and we are very prepared to take back Imo State. Hence we are inaugurating our campaign council made up of eminent Imolites and great party men,” Nzeribe stated.
