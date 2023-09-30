Tinubu returns to Nigeria one week after departing New York

Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, on Friday night, returned to Nigeria one week after departing New York at the close of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

There had been concerns about the whereabouts and his itinerary after members of the delegation which accompanied him to the US returned to the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, as well as the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, were among those who accompanied him to the US.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, was also silent on his location since departing New York on September 22.

Ripples Nigeria reports that while in US, Tinubu addressed the General Assembly, where he informed the global body that Nigeria agrees with the objectives and guiding principles of the world body: peace, security, human rights and development.

Also as Chairman of ECOWAS, he solicited help to re-establish democratic governance in a manner that addresses the political and economic challenges confronting that nation, including the violent extremists who seek to foment instability in the region.

He also met with some Nigerians in the U.S, where he urged them to change their mindset to succeed, aside ringing the bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automatic Quotation System at the world’s financial capital, New York.

