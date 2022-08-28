PDP begs INEC not to release voters’ register for Osun local council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday implored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to support the scheduled local council election in the state.

The Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, made the call in a statement in Osogbo, the state’s capital.

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) had fixed October 15 as the date of the election.

The party had earlier voiced its opposition to the conduct of the election in the state.

Akindele, who described the planned election as illegal and unconstitutional, urged INEC not to release the updated voters’ register to OSIEC.

He said: “We call on INEC to desist from supporting illegality. Any support rendered to OSIEC may tarnish the integrity of the national electoral body. We can confirm that all the court processes and hearing notices in the matter have been served on OSIEC and INEC.

“We reinforce our condemnation of the OSIEC Chairman for his desperation despite the pendency of litigation in court. We express our confidence that the judiciary is up to the task to undo whatever illegality the OSIEC might have perpetrated.”

The leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State said on Friday 16 out of the 18 registered political parties in the state would participate in the election.

READ ALSO: PDP constitutes caretaker committee in Osun

The IPAC Chairman in the state, Simon Adebayo, who addressed journalists in Osogbo, declared the council’s members’ readiness for the election.

He, however, urged OSIEC to ensure that the election was held in conformity with the OSIEC Electoral Laws and the Electoral Act, 2022.

Adebayo said: “The political parties under the aegis of IPAC met and rubbed minds together and came to the conclusion that since the Local Government and the Local Council Development Areas are the nearest to the members of the public at the grassroots, IPAC supports every positive step to bring good governance to the people.

“In this wise, IPAC fully supports the conduct of the election by the Election Management Body i.e. Osun State Independence Electoral Commission. Of course, we hardly need to emphasise that the Elections must be conducted transparently and must be free, fair, and credible.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now