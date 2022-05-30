IPAC calls for inquest into alleged monetization of PDP primaries

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has demanded a probe into the alleged monetization of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential primary poll, which took place on Saturday.

Mr Yabagi Sani, Chairman of IPAC, the umbrella body for all registered political parties in Nigeria, made the announcement at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

Sani described the alleged election money laundering as a tragic situation that needed to be probed by the competent authorities, with anyone found guilty being arrested.

“One of the banes of our democracy is the calibre of candidates and their character because things are not done with due diligence.

“That is why we have people of questionable character in governance, leading to bad leadership.

“We feel that this time around, parties should be given the chance to go through a good process and be happy with what they are presenting to Nigerians.

“At the PDP convention, there were alleged bribery of delegates and various security agents, especially those who are supposed to ensure that corruption does not become the order of the day,’’ he said.

Sani stated his expectation that the investigators will submit findings on the alleged monetization and, more importantly, arrest those who were involved in the primary election bribes and corruption.

He went on to say that bribing delegates with money or other gifts was at the root of the country’s terrible leaders.

Sani also voiced concern that if hopefuls were successful in persuading delegates to vote in the party’s primary election, the country would not be able to pick a viable leader in the general elections in 2023.

He tasked anti-corruption agencies with conducting a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Bribery and corruption should be avoided, according to the IPAC chairman, by contenders and delegates of other political parties who have yet to have their presidential primary contests.

“If you give people money to secure a ticket, I am afraid that we will never get it right. This is because by so doing, we will not be able to get the right people to lead our country.

“If you corrupt the process, then it will be garbage in, garbage out.

“If the process was designed for the highest bidder, then you can imagine what will come out of the process. The people that emerge from the process will first recoup their investment before thinking about Nigerians,’’ he stressed.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday had emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

He defeated 12 other aspirants including the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to win the election.

The Chairman of the PDP Presidential Election Committee, David Mark, who announced the election result, said Abubakar got 371 votes to brush aside competition from Wike who polled 237 votes.

