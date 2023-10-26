‘We’re alarmed, disappointed’, PDP rejects Supreme Court ratification of Tinubu’s victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that Nigerians’ expectations were “thrashed” and that the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Bola Tinubu’s election in February 2023 was disappointing.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, by the PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, in the wake of the court’s ruling ratifying President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the recent elections.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi had appealed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) which upheld Tinubu’s win.

But the apex court on Thursday dismissed their appeals, saying they lacked merit, which elicited a response from the major opposition party.

Read Also: Former President Buhari urges Atiku, Obi to work with Tinubu in wake of S’Court verdict

The statement reads, “The PDP and indeed the majority of Nigerians are alarmed, disappointed, and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court which the PDP believes is against the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, the Guideline and Regulation issued by INEC under which the election was conducted,” the statement read.

“The PDP asserts that it is indeed a sad commentary for our democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law. Instead, it trashed the expectation of the majority of Nigerians who looked up to it as a Temple of Impartiality to deliver substantial justice in the matter having regard to the laws and facts of the case.”

It accused the Supreme Court of condoning “serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities.

“This judgment by the Supreme Court has evidently shaken the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man,” the PDP said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now