Politics
‘We’re alarmed, disappointed’, PDP rejects Supreme Court ratification of Tinubu’s victory
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that Nigerians’ expectations were “thrashed” and that the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Bola Tinubu’s election in February 2023 was disappointing.
This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, by the PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, in the wake of the court’s ruling ratifying President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the recent elections.
Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi had appealed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) which upheld Tinubu’s win.
But the apex court on Thursday dismissed their appeals, saying they lacked merit, which elicited a response from the major opposition party.
Read Also: Former President Buhari urges Atiku, Obi to work with Tinubu in wake of S’Court verdict
The statement reads, “The PDP and indeed the majority of Nigerians are alarmed, disappointed, and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court which the PDP believes is against the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, the Guideline and Regulation issued by INEC under which the election was conducted,” the statement read.
“The PDP asserts that it is indeed a sad commentary for our democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law. Instead, it trashed the expectation of the majority of Nigerians who looked up to it as a Temple of Impartiality to deliver substantial justice in the matter having regard to the laws and facts of the case.”
It accused the Supreme Court of condoning “serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities.
“This judgment by the Supreme Court has evidently shaken the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man,” the PDP said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....