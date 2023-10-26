Former President Buhari urges Atiku, Obi to work with Tinubu in wake of S’Court verdict

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Bola Tinubu’s election has been applauded by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who has called on the opposition to support the Nigerian leader.

Buhari made the appeal, on Thursday, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, minutes after the apex court dismissed appeals by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar.

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima and the APC government,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Tinubu wins it all! Supreme Court dismisses Obi's petition too

“Let them allow the Government to run their administration and the people to enjoy the full benefits of the promises the All Progressives Congress (APC) made.”

He stated that, like most Nigerians, he and the bulk of them are relieved by the ruling.

According to Buhari, the ruling is “a reaffirmation of the majority of people’s will against the resolute will of a hard-fighting minority.”

However, he voiced concern about the low voter turnout nationwide, particularly in cities, and demanded a change in light of Nigeria’s robust and well-received democracy.

“He wishes the President and his team a successful term in office,” the statement read.

