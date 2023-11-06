JUST IN: After long silence, Peter Obi finally reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 2023 election, Peter Obi has finally reacted to the judgement of the Supreme Court of October 26, that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in that election.

Obi addressed a press conference in Abuja on Monday where he poured out his mind stating that he and his vice presidential candidate, as well as his political party, the Labour Party have elected to remain in the opposition.

He however lamented that ”both INEC and the Supreme Court as the referees (of the election) respectively shifted the goalposts in the middle of the game”.

Details coming…

