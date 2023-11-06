Court reserves judgment in Kano gov’s appeal against his sack by tribunal

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Monday, reserved judgment in the appeal brought before it by the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf against his sack by the state’s Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the tribunal, had on September 20, nullified Yusuf’s election by declaring 165,663 of his votes invalid.

According to the tribunal, the ballot papers were neither signed nor stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It consequently declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the governorship election.

Not satisfied with the verdict, Yusuf appealed against the tribunal judgment, urging the Appeal Court to set it aside.

