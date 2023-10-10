APC to launch Bayelsa governorship campaign Saturday, insists on Sylva as candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to go ahead with the October 14 launch of its governorship campaign in Bayelsa State despite the disqualification of its candidate, Timipre Sylva, by a court.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said Sylva remained the party’s candidate for the November 11 election despite the court ruling.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday night, disqualified the former minister of state for petroleum from taking part in the election.

The judge, who delivered the ruling in a suit filed by an APC member in Bayelsa State, Deme Kolomo, held that Sylva who had been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of the state would breach the 1999 Constitution if allowed to contest again.

The former governor had since filed an appeal on the judgement at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Morka said: “We wish to state categorically that Chief Timipre Sylva is and remains the Bayelsa governorship candidate of our great party in the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

“Our party and its candidate have duly instructed the legal team to appeal the said decision of the Federal High Court, diligently and expeditiously.

“We urge our teeming members, supporters, and residents of Bayelsa to remain calm and await the outcome of the appeal, and we remain confident that we shall prevail.”

