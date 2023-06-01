Avoid policies that compound poverty, Northern elders implore Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the endorsement of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) under the condition that he fulfils his political pledges to safeguard Nigeria, combat poverty, and resurrect the economy.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the NEF spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed who also implored the President to avoid draconian policies.

The Northern elders reminded Tinubu that he had made a number of significant commitments and promises to Nigerians, which they trust he will faithfully uphold.

NEF also felicitated with both returning and newly elected state governors and reminded them of the oaths they swore on May 29 that must serve as their guide in office until their final days.

The forum particularly reminder President Tinubu of his promise to take on insecurity, poverty and high-quality governance as priorities, just as it commended him for his vision of re-discovering Nigeria’s greatness which will be reflected in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Baba-Ahmed said, “Issues such as inclusion, ensuring justice and fighting corruption should be prioritised as well. Policies that compound poverty should be avoided, and where difficult decisions need to be taken, they should be accompanied with compassion, sensitivity and adequate public awareness.

“The forum will work with President Tinubu and governors to actualize their promises to make Nigerians more secure and improve the economy to reduce poverty and desperation.”

NEF further noted that there are many cases before the election tribunals, some of which may go all the way to the Supreme Court.

It appealed to members of the judiciary to show the highest level of competence and integrity in the manner they treat these cases.

