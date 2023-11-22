Osun judiciary workers declare indefinite strike

A few days after picketing the office of the embattled Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oyebola Ojo for allegedly refusing to release their wardrobe allowances, judiciary workers in Osun State on Wednesday, declared an indefinite strike with immediate effect.

The action came following a confrontation with the police and the protesting workers which saw the police stationed at the High Court entrance located at Oke-Fia area of Oshogbo, firing of tear gas at the protesting workers and journalists.

The Chairman of the state chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Gbenga Eludire, who declared the immediate commencement of the industrial action, told journalists that since Ojo has declared war against the workers, they would withdraw their service from their respective stations.

“Following the action of the police and the attitude of the Chief Judge, I, Comrade Gbenga Eludire, hereby ordered that workers in the sector should withdraw their service till further notice,” Eludire said while addressing the workers.

