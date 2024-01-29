Police rescues three kidnapped persons in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have rescued three kidnapped victims in the Karmo area of the city.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Josephine Ade confirmed the news at a media briefing on Monday in Abuja.

She said the victims were rescued on Sunday following a report at Karmo Divisional Police Headquarters by one Peter Ede.

The spokesperson said: “Ede told the police that some criminals abducted their church members while praying at Idu Gbagyi Mountain in Karmo.

“Following receipt of the report, police operatives from Karmo Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Abaya Haruna, swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“The operatives combed the surrounding bushes and hills between Karmo and Gwagwa and engaged the hoodlums in a serious gun duel.

“It was in the process that the three victims, Igbodi Emeka, Precious Uche, and Eric Chukwudi were rescued unhurt.”

