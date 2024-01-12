‘Ex-HoS Oyo-Ita didn’t mention property in asset form,’ EFCC witness tells court in alleged N3bn fraud trial

Mr. Mubarak Isa, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, on Friday told the Federal High Court, Abuja that the former Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, did not disclose some property in her asset declaration form.

Isa, an Assistant Superintendent of EFCC, stated this while testifying as the 7th prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Oyo-Ita for alleged fraud.

The commission arraigned Oyo-Ita and several others on an 18-count charge of N3 billion fraud on January 18, 2023.

Other defendants are the ex-HoS’ Special Assistant, Ubong Effiok, Frontline Ace Global Services Limited, Asanaya Projects Limited, Garba Umar and his companies, Slopes International Limited and Gooddeal Investments Limited.

The rest are – U & U Global Services Limited belonging to Effiok, and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

They were all arraigned for alleged fraud on Duty Tour Allowance (DTA), estacodes, conference fees, and kickbacks on contracts.

The witness said he discovered the fact when he joined a team of other EFCC investigators to investigate the ex-HoS.

He said Oyo-Ita sometime in 2019 filled out a declaration of assets form which was witnessed by one Mr. Tahir Mamman at the EFCC office in Abuja.

Isa said: “In the course of the investigation, we found that personal accounts in First City Monument Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, ECOBANK, Frontline Ace Global Limited, and Asanaya Projects Limited accounts in Zenith and Fidelity Banks, all linked to Oyo-Ita were not disclosed in the form.

“Analysis into these accounts showed payment from Asanaya Projects to Multipurpose Infrastructural Development Company.

“This necessitated an interview with the Managing Director, Mr. Emmanuel Obiri, and he disclosed that he met with Oyo-Ita, who showed interest in owning property in Lagos as a fallback after her retirement.

“A total payment of N65 million was paid by other companies for two numbers of four bedroom terrace and two numbers of shops all in Lagos for the sum of N94 million.

“These properties were also not disclosed in the asset declaration form.”

