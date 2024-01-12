Court jails dismissed policeman 30 years for murder in Abuja

Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Zuba, on Friday sentenced a dismissed police Inspector, Haruna Ocheni, to 30 years imprisonment for the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

The police charged Ocheni with culpable homicide.

In his ruling, Justice Ogbonnaya held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant.

He said Ocheni did not have a legitimate reason to be in the deceased’s house at the time of the incident.

The judge said the convict as an Inspector of over 29 years in service ought to know the rules of his profession.

He said: “He did not deny using the rifle and confirmed the release of two bullets from it. The shots were fired with the knowledge that it could lead to death.”

Earlier, the deceased’s father, Gabriel Chikezie, told the court that Ocheni shot and killed his son.

Chikezie said the deceased son stole a generator from his home in Kubwa, Abuja, on March 15, 2020, and he called his neighbor, Pastor Ocheni, to help with a policeman to recover the generator.

