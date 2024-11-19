Tinubu requests Senate’s approval of 2025–2027 MTF, FSP

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the 2025–2027 Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the Senate for approval.

The documents are expected to guide the Federal Government’s preparation of the 2025 budget.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the President said the MTEF/FSP was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during its meeting on November 10.

Akpabio read the President’s letter at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

He said the 2025 budget would be prepared based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions outlined in the MTF/FSP.

The letter read: “It is imperative to seek the National Assembly’s expeditious legislative action on this submission.

“I trust that the Senate will consider the passage of this submission without delay.”

Akpabio, thereafter, directed that the document be referred to the Committees on Finance, National Planning and Economic Affairs for further review.

The committees are expected to report back to the Senate in due course to facilitate timely deliberations and approval.

