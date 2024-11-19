Boko Haram fighters attack army camp, kill soldiers in Borno

Boko Haram fighters on Saturday attacked a Nigerian Army camp in Kareto town in Borno State and killed an unspecified number of soldiers.

Military sources told journalists on Tuesday the insurgents engaged the troops in a fierce gun duel that led to several casualties on the side of the military.

The terrorists later took over the camp and set ablaze 14 vehicles.

They also took away weapons, including heavy machine guns from the camp.

The state government has since confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar.

In the statement, Governor Babagana Zulum commiserated with the army over the death of soldiers in the attack.

He said the attack reminds the state of the callousness of the terrorists.

The statement read: “Following the attack on Kareto town in Mobbar LGA of Borno State on 16 November 2024, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has condemned in strong terms the atrocious attack and reaffirmed the loyalty, commitment, and support of the people and Government of Borno State.

“Governor Zulum also commiserated with the armed forces and the families of the victims, saying, ‘On behalf of the government and good people of Borno, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots. May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families.’

Governor Zulum noted that the Kareto attack is a painful reminder of the callousness of the Boko Haram insurgents who are bent on reversing the gains made in the mass resettlement of internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes in northern Borno.

“Kareto, a vibrant town, is one of over 20 settlements that are being targeted for resettlement of IDPs from Maiduguri and other locations.”

