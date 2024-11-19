Benue Assembly summons local council chairmen, others over alleged exploitation

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday summoned the chairmen of 23 local government areas in the state over alleged exploitation.

The House also summoned all the directors of general services, and administrations as well as heads of revenue departments in the local councils.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Co-Chairman, Joint Committee on Finance, Trade, and Industry, Mr. Moses Egbodo, at Tuesday’s plenary in Makurdi.

Egbodo informed his colleagues that the local government officials refused to appeal before the joint committee to answer questions on the exploitative use of unapproved sacks.

READ ALSO: Gov Alia demands release of abducted Benue local council chairman

The lawmaker said the officials refused to use the Benue Sacks that were approved for markets in the state.

Mr. Abu Umoru, who is also a co-chairman of the committee, expressed displeasure that the officials undermined the authority of the House.

Umoro stressed that a sensitive issue bordering on the exploitation of farmers should not be treated with kid gloves.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Aondoana Dajoh, directed that the council chairmen, their DGSAs, and heads of revenue must appear before the House on Friday.

