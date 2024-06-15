Another Nigerian pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

A female pilgrim from Kaduna State, Hajiya Asma’u Muhammad-Ladan, died at the King Fahad Hospital in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Malam Yunusa Muhammad-Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement in Arfat on Saturday.

He said the pilgrim died after a brief illness.

Muhammad-Abdullahi, who did not indicate the deceased’s local government of origin, said she was registered at the headquarters of the agency.

Muhammad-Ladan was the third Nigerian pilgrim to die in Saudi Arabia this week.

The duo of Salman Alade and Ayishat Ologele from Kwara State died during the exercise on Monday.

