Kaduna govt dismisses report of shooting, kidnapping on highway linking Abuja

The Kaduna State government has dismissed a report of shooting and kidnapping along the highway linking Abuja.

The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, dismissed the report in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said the state government was aware of a report on WhatsApp groups, detailing alleged shooting and kidnapping on the Bishini corridor of the Kaduna-Abuja road at 9:00 p.m., on Wednesday.

The commissioner added that all traditional rulers, community leaders and security forces around Katari and Bishini general areas have not confirmed such an incident.

He said: “In the same vein, physical tours and painstaking checks with credible human intelligence sources have not provided confirmation of the incident.

”From the foregoing, the report is deemed false and should be disregarded.

”However, it is unhelpful and unpatriotic to thoughtlessly spread false reports.

“The security forces keeping constant watch on the Kaduna-Abuja road and the general area will continue to sustain efforts towards citizens’ safety and security.

“The state government will equally remain open, engaging and providing support for peace and security.”

