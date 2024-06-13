Nigeria to upgrade correctional centres

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said on Thursday the Federal Government would not go back on its resolve to upgrade the nation’s correctional centres.

Tunji-Ojo stated this shortly after an assessment tour of Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Janguza, Kano State.

He said President Bola Tinubu’s plan for the correctional centres was high.

The minister said: “From what we have seen, it is a good work in progress. We will upgrade the system in line with the agenda of the renewed hope of Mr. President.”

He said the federal government would also create a world-class correctional system that is reformatory and transformational.

“The correctional centres would be a place where people learn, their lives will be transformed in the national interest and the rate of recidivism will be zero, and the national security architecture can be better enhanced,” he added.

