Air Force takes delivery of two attack helicopters

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff, stated on Saturday, that the service has received two of the six T-129 ATAK helicopters that the federal government purchased.

He stated that the helicopters would shortly be added to the NAF’s inventory.

According to a statement from Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, the CAS revealed this in his remarks at the 2023 Annual 10km Walk/Jog for troops in Abuja and other units throughout the nation.

He claimed that the federal government’s commitment had allowed the NAF to completely revamp and improve its Order of Battle.

Abubakar recalled that the Service took delivery of two additional DA-62 surveillance aircraft two weeks ago.

He added; “only two days ago, also received two T-129 ATAK helicopters soon to be inducted into the inventory of the NAF.”

Air Marshal Abubakar assured that with the additional platforms and others being expected in no time, as well as the renewed vigour of the NAF under his leadership, Nigerians can be rest assured of the commitment of the NAF to ensuring total eradication of the myriads of security challenges facing the nation.

While highlighting the importance of regular exercises to keep fit, the CAS stated that it is essential for military personnel as it prepares them for occupational demand of roles.

He said; “Whether being deployed in an operating theatre or undertaking routine tasks, we are expected to always maintain a high level of physical and mental readiness. As airmen and airwomen, the success of the NAF directly reflects on our skills and competence which are also tied to our physical, mental and intellectual wellbeing, which is critical to attaining our overall objective.”

