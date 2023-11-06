Again, Asari-Dokubo laments appointments, says Tinubu ‘traveling on a dangerous path’ (Video)

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has agains berated President Bola Tinubu for what he said were the “lopsided appointments” in his administration.

Dokubo in another viral social media video bemoaned that he and his supporters had been abandoned after endorsing Tinubu’s candidature for president.

He also accused the president of making one-sided appointments, just like former President Muhammadu Buhari, who, according to Asari-Dokubo, had core supporters, which Tinubu does not have.

“President Bola Tinubu is traveling on a very dangerous path. And if he doesn’t change, even we, who are his hardcore supporters, will not be able to stand with him.

“It’s up to you if you feel comfortable now. They tell you that you can do whatever you like. You can do worse than what Buhari did.

“Buhari did one-sided appointments, and you feel you can do your own one-sided appointments. You are not Buhari; know that.

“Buhari had a core followership, you do not have that sort of core followership. If there are core followers, we are your core followers.

“Those people who are now around, making decisions, making appointments, they were afraid to stand by you. If they were not afraid, they wouldn’t have contested for the House of Reps and so on.

“They actually believed you would not win the election. They were saying that a bird in hand is worth more than thousands in the bush.

“But we staked everything and stood by you. Today you brought them so that they laugh at us. They were afraid to offend people, but today they’re the masters.”

See the video below:

