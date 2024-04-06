Politics
MALABU: EFCC considers appeal in court ruling on ex-AGF Adoke, may sack counsel
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has commenced a review of developments around the Malabu OPL 245 fraud case, including the dismissal of the charges against a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke by a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.
The commission also stated that it is also conducting a review on the conduct of the prosecuting counsel, Offem Uket.
The review, it stated “will entail exploration of the option of appeal and possible change of counsel in view of the Commission’s dissatisfaction with the handling of the case by Uket”.
Justice Abubakar Kutigi of the FCT high court had dismissed the charges of fraud, bribery and conspiracy filed against Adoke by the EFCC.
Ruling on the “no case” submission made by Adoke, Kutigi said the EFCC failed to prove its charges of fraud, bribery and money laundering and ruled that the defendant had no case to answer.
He subsequently discharged and acquitted the former minister on all counts.
READ ALSO:FCT court throws out EFCC’s alleged fraud case against ex-AGF Adoke
In its reaction, the EFCC in a statement by its head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale said its planned review “no nexus whatsoever to the spew of speculations imputing compromise by parties to the charge, currently making the rounds in some sections of the media.
“EFCC is not obliged to embrace such narratives as it neither accused any of the parties of any unsavoury conduct nor made any conclusive statements about any investigation on the matter.
“The public is enjoined to ignore effusions of mischief makers on the matter and await the next course of actions”.
Reports had emerged in some sections of the media after the court dismissed EFCC’s case against Adoke, that the commission accused parties involved in the OPL 245 trial of bribing its prosecutor, Uket, to sabotage the case.
The reports also stated that the commission had sacked Uket for allegedly collecting bribes from Adoke, and Wole Olanipekun, the lead counsel of Aliyu Abubakar, among others, to bungle the case, claims the anti-graft agency had denied.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...