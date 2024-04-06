MALABU: EFCC considers appeal in court ruling on ex-AGF Adoke, may sack counsel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has commenced a review of developments around the Malabu OPL 245 fraud case, including the dismissal of the charges against a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke by a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

The commission also stated that it is also conducting a review on the conduct of the prosecuting counsel, Offem Uket.

The review, it stated “will entail exploration of the option of appeal and possible change of counsel in view of the Commission’s dissatisfaction with the handling of the case by Uket”.

Justice Abubakar Kutigi of the FCT high court had dismissed the charges of fraud, bribery and conspiracy filed against Adoke by the EFCC.

Ruling on the “no case” submission made by Adoke, Kutigi said the EFCC failed to prove its charges of fraud, bribery and money laundering and ruled that the defendant had no case to answer.

He subsequently discharged and acquitted the former minister on all counts.

In its reaction, the EFCC in a statement by its head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale said its planned review “no nexus whatsoever to the spew of speculations imputing compromise by parties to the charge, currently making the rounds in some sections of the media.

“EFCC is not obliged to embrace such narratives as it neither accused any of the parties of any unsavoury conduct nor made any conclusive statements about any investigation on the matter.

“The public is enjoined to ignore effusions of mischief makers on the matter and await the next course of actions”.

Reports had emerged in some sections of the media after the court dismissed EFCC’s case against Adoke, that the commission accused parties involved in the OPL 245 trial of bribing its prosecutor, Uket, to sabotage the case.

The reports also stated that the commission had sacked Uket for allegedly collecting bribes from Adoke, and Wole Olanipekun, the lead counsel of Aliyu Abubakar, among others, to bungle the case, claims the anti-graft agency had denied.

