$1.06BN MALABU OIL SCAM: EFCC suspends Adoke’s interrogation over illness

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is said to have temporarily held back from interrogating the former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN).

It was learnt that the EFCC suspended the interrogation of the former AGF, who is in their custody, after he came down with an illness.

Sources said Adoke had pains in his spinal cord and the EFCC on Saturday sent a doctor and other medics to attend to him.

The former AGF and Minister of Justice was arrested by the anti-graft agency soon after he landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Dubai.

The commission after arresting him, on Friday secured the approval of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to keep him in its custody for 14 days.

The EFCC has since started interrogating him on the sale of the $1.06 billion Malabu Oil Block. The commission, however, was forced to suspend the interrogation on Saturday, owing to Adoke’s health issues, it was learnt.

According to sources, the EFCC may resume the interrogation of Adoke on Sunday after it must have got doctor’s opinion.

Meanwhile, counsel to the embattled former AGF, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) would want his client transferred to a medical facility as well as granted an administrative bail, it was gathered.

It was further learnt that the EFCC wanted Ozekhome to tender a formal letter regarding his demands on Sunday for consideration on merit.

