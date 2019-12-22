Release Sowore, other political prisoners now, Muslim group tells Buhari

The youth wing of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the co-convener of the #RevoluionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore and other detained political prisoners.

The group made the call on Saturday through Professor Bashir Adeniyi Omipidan, Chairman of Ansar-Ud-Deen Youth Association of Nigeria (ADYAN) Northern States Council, who noted that it was imperative for Federal Government to obey court orders and release those granted bail.

Omipidan who was speaking ahead of ADYAN 2019 Northern State Council Conference and Awards Ceremony billed for Funtua, Katsina State, also tasked Nigerians to support President Buhari’s administration to enable it guide Nigeria to prosperity.

The call by the group comes after a former United States US) Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell said that the recent invasion of court by the State Security Service (DSS) had damaged Nigeria’s international image.

He was referring to the December 6 event, when operatives of the DSS stormed a Federal High Court in Abuja to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore, the #RevolutionNow co-convener.

He commented on the development in a post he entitled “Buhari’s dictatorial past and the rule of law today in Nigeria” and published on the website of the Council on Foreign Relations.

He called on Buhari’s government not to make any move against the freedom of expression of the media house that criticise the current administration in editorials over the invasion.

