Ex-Justice Minister Adoke lands Abuja, to be picked up by EFCC

Former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has arrived the Abuja Airport.

Adoke who landed the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at exactly 3:45 pm on board an Emirate Airline flight was accompanied by INTERPOL officials.

It is believed that he would be handed over to officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which had asked for him to be apprehended.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the Dubai authorities were repatriating the former AGF to Nigeria.

The former AGF was said to have accepted to return to Nigeria, where he is likely to face trial for alleged corruption.

Adoke has been mentioned in the alleged $1.2 billion scam in the transfer of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 purportedly from Malabu Oil and Gas Limited to Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited and Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2017 filed charges against Adoke and others in connection with the matter.

The charges include fraudulent allocation of OPL 245, forgery of bank documents, bribery, and corruption.

Shell and NAOC are other entities listed in the charges.

