EFCC drops money laundering charge, as Bobrisky pleads guilty to abuse of naira

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Friday afternoon dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six) brought against well-known transvestite Idris Okuneye, popularly known in social circles as Bobrisky.

Following the EFCC’s prosecuting attorney Suleiman Suleiman’s request that the court strike out counts five and six (money laundering allegations) and arraign Bobrisky on counts one through four, Justice Abimbola Awogboro subsequently dismissed the money laundering accusations against the crossdresser.

Suleiman said, “We have an agreement with the defendant, which will lead us to withdraw counts 5 and 6. In the circumstance, we’re humbly urging the court to strike out counts 5 and 6, leaving counts 1 to 4 alive”.

READ ALSO:EFCC arrests cross-dresser, Bobrisky, for naira abuse

However, Bobrisky, who appeared before the court on a six-count charge brought against him by EFCC for naira abuse and other offenses, pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of abuse of the naira preferred against him.

When he was asked if he understood the charge that was read to him, he said,” Yes, I am guilty.”

Recall that on Thursday, the EFCC brought six charges against Bobrisky related to money laundering and naira abuse.

The crossdresser did not show up for the administrative bail that was awarded to him on Thursday, and he had been detained by the EFCC since Wednesday night.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now