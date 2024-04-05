Entertainment
EFCC drops money laundering charge, as Bobrisky pleads guilty to abuse of naira
The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Friday afternoon dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six) brought against well-known transvestite Idris Okuneye, popularly known in social circles as Bobrisky.
Following the EFCC’s prosecuting attorney Suleiman Suleiman’s request that the court strike out counts five and six (money laundering allegations) and arraign Bobrisky on counts one through four, Justice Abimbola Awogboro subsequently dismissed the money laundering accusations against the crossdresser.
Suleiman said, “We have an agreement with the defendant, which will lead us to withdraw counts 5 and 6. In the circumstance, we’re humbly urging the court to strike out counts 5 and 6, leaving counts 1 to 4 alive”.
READ ALSO:EFCC arrests cross-dresser, Bobrisky, for naira abuse
However, Bobrisky, who appeared before the court on a six-count charge brought against him by EFCC for naira abuse and other offenses, pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of abuse of the naira preferred against him.
When he was asked if he understood the charge that was read to him, he said,” Yes, I am guilty.”
Recall that on Thursday, the EFCC brought six charges against Bobrisky related to money laundering and naira abuse.
The crossdresser did not show up for the administrative bail that was awarded to him on Thursday, and he had been detained by the EFCC since Wednesday night.
