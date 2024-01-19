News
Military vows to go after kidnappers in FCT
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Friday the military and other security agencies would go after kidnap syndicates operating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Baba, gave the assurance in the weekly report of the operations of the armed forces in Abuja.
He said the armed forces were not unaware of the impact of kidnappings on the families of those affected and the fear it had created among residents lately.
He added that troops had prioritised areas of kidnapping incidents with increased ground and air surveillance in the last few days.
The FCT has witnessed rising cases of kidnapping in the last few weeks.
Suspected bandits on January 5 kidnapped six siblings and their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriya, from their home at Zuma 1 in Bwari town, Abuja.
Baba said: “Additionally, troops are synergising with other security services and stakeholders to investigate and gather more intelligence on these kidnapping gangs, particularly around the FCT.
“In the FCT and environs, some of the areas cleared by troops so far include Kawu, Gaba, Deidei, Kubwa Hills, and Ushafa in the FCT, Garam, Jibi, and back of Zuma Rock in Niger State, as well as Gidan Dogo and Kuyeri/Kuyeri Hills in Kaduna State.
“There have also been intensified night patrols in the Mpape, Kubwa, Lugbe, Pyakasa, Keti, Gbaupe, Gbaukuchi, and Airport Road, among others.”
