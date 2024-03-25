SSANU, NASU, end 7-day warning strike, reveals next line of action

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists of (NAATS), have called off their seven-day warning strikes embarked upon by their members to protest their withheld salaries and allowances by the federal government.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU, in a communiqué released via Zoom on Sunday night, said the warning strikes had been put on hold to give government an opportunity to address their grievances.

Speaking with journalists during a Zoom meeting, the National President, JAC of SSANU and NASU, Mohammed Ibrahim, said members of the affected unions would resume work on Monday, March 25th.

“Consequently, you are hereby informed that the seven-day warning strike shall end at midnight of Sunday, March 24, 2024, and normal work will resume on Monday, March 25, 2024,” he said.

Ibrahim, however, lamented that the government had yet to respond to the unions’ demands. He stated that the FG had not paid the non-teaching staff, and that the JAC would meet with the National Executive Council (NEC) to decide the next line of action.

The unions had embarked on the strike having given the federal government a month-long notice on the exclusion of its members from the payment of the withheld salaries which had commenced in February with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Their salaries were withheld when the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari invoked an infamous ‘No Work, No Pay policy’ against ASUU, SSANU, NAATS following an industrial action that lasted eight months, four months, and five-and-half months respectively in 2022.

