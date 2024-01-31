Plateau unrest under scrutiny as Reps probe terror attacks in four LGs

Alarmed by the persistent terror attacks in Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State, the House of Representatives has established a committee to delve into the root causes of the violence.

The decision came Tuesday, following a joint motion of urgent public importance presented by Representatives Ishaya David Lalu and Dalyop Fom Chollom during the plenary session.

The motion highlighted the recurring attacks, the displacement of communities, and the dire need for a comprehensive understanding of the underlying factors driving the unrest.

The House, recognizing the gravity of the situation, unanimously adopted the motion, paving the way for the formation of an investigative committee.

Presenting the motion, the lawmakers said there was an attack on the People of Mangu LGA on 24th January, 2024, killing more than 50 persons while others were seriously injured.

They added: “Over 1,000 Houses and properties worth billions of naira completely destroyed with about 20, 000 people displaced at different internally displaced persons (IDP’s) camps within and outside the area.

“Most of the victims that sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving medical attention at different hospitals within the State.

“The continuous attacks by the terrorist in said LGA need to be addressed immediately”.

The House urged the Chief of Defence Staff to establish a civilian joint task force in Plateau state and mandate the Committees on defence and legislative compliance to ensure compliance.

They are expected to furnish the House with a weekly report until the insecurity is brought under control.

The House’s swift action demonstrates its commitment to finding a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis in Plateau State. By establishing this investigative committee, the legislature hopes to gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of the conflict and pave the way for more effective interventions.

