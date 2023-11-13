NASS REPUBLIC: On Akpabio’s warning to MDAs. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, recently cautioned Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), against disregarding Senate’s resolutions.

Two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS), were reviewed within the week under review.

1. Akpabio’s fresh warnings



On November 7, Senator Akpabio said the Senate would not tolerate MDAs’ non-compliance with resolutions of the National Assembly.

The Senate President stated this while declaring open a two-day national workshop by the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance in Abuja.

“The mood of the current Senate is that non-compliance with our enactments and legally made decisions will not be tolerated because to tolerate that is a way of allowing for threat to the foundation of our democracy. We call on MDAs to at all times, fully abide by legally made decisions of the Senate and also the enactments made by the National Assembly,” he said.

The Senate’s warning is symptomatic of what becomes of an arm of government that had failed to live up to its expected functions, and dispositions.

On the flip side, the obvious disregard, as Akpabio had spelt out, serves as a wake-up call for him and his colleagues to ensure that the National Assembly, via good leadership, and rule of law, regains its lost glory, and reputation.

However, is Akpabio equal to the task, amidst several administrative lapses that had trailed his 5-month leadership? He is perceived to carry a huge moral burden, and it would be interesting to see how he navigates around it.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Interim government is undemocratic, unconstitutional, and unknown to our laws as a court of competent jurisdiction had in time past so declare.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Addressing financial crimes



The House of Representatives, on November 7, vowed to deal with those involved in financial crimes and criminalities, illicit financial flow, money laundry, terrorism financing, advance fee fraud and cybercrimes in the country.

This was disclosed by the House Committee Chairman on Financial Crimes, Hon. Ginger Obinna, who stated this at the committee’s inaugural meeting in Abuja.

“Together, we will ensure that those who engage in financial crimes and criminalities are held accountable and brought to justice,” Obinna said.

The House’s resolve continues to signal low returns from the spate of anti-graft battles despite the efforts of agencies of government.

It further pushes the narrative that the past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari did light weight work in fighting financial corruption in the country.

Without mincing words, it may be trite to argue that the Federal Lawmakers are themselves tangentially guilty of the sins they have chosen to fight, as some of them have financial crimes allegations dangling on their heads.

It would be reasonable to demand, therefore, that they first remove the logs in their eyes before tampering with the specks elsewhere.

3. Subsidising malaria drugs



On November 2, the House of Representatives called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on malaria, and ensure that its drugs were subsidised, if it cannot be made free at all government-owned health centres for the benefit of Nigerians.

The House Committee Chairman on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control, Amobi Ogar, made the call at the inaugural meeting of the Committee in Abuja.

“I am concerned by the havoc malaria is wrecking on our populace and we are going to push and advocate that malaria drugs be subsidised, if not made free at all government health centres.” he said.

The House’s call further publicizes the on-going battle by the Federal Government to manage the commonest killer disease in the country.

Beyond the call, it equally challenges other stakeholders, especially Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), to play a part while calling immediate attention to the rot in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Answer: Hon. Unyime Idem

Idem made the statement on April 4, 2023, during plenary at the Green Chamber of the NASS. He represents Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

