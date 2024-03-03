NASS REPUBLIC: Slashing salaries of lawmakers. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, last week, explained that slashing the salaries of Federal Lawmakers, even at 50%, would not be enough to alleviate the economic hardship in the country.

We tracked two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS), within the week under review.

1. Slashing salaries of lawmakers



On February 26, Kalu averred that the current salary of NASS members remains a far cry from what Nigerians think, and that 50% of it cannot be sacrificed to address the present hardship dealing with masses.

“So, talking about the salaries of the National Assembly, it is a far cry from what it is supposed to be…even if we reduce it by 50 per cent or 80 per cent, it will not really impact what the Nigerian lawmakers should be earning…,” the Deputy Speaker stated this in an interview with Channels TV.

Kalu’s disposition is a reminder of the seeming coordinated stance by the ruling political elites to shun calls by Nigerians for

a radical review of the structures of governance.

It is to be imagined how protective Kalu and his ilks would be to suggestions of supplanting Nigeria’s bicameral legislature for a unicameral legislature to check the high cost of governance.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“The mood of the current Senate is that non-compliance with our enactments and legally made decisions will not be tolerated because to tolerate that is a way of allowing for threat to the foundation of our democracy. We call on MDAs to at all times, fully abide by legally made decisions of the Senate and also the enactments made by the National Assembly.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Rescuing 36 trafficked children



The Senate, on February 28, asked the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Benneth Igwe, and the Police Force to, as a matter of urgency, rescue the 36 children who were abducted and believed to be trafficked out of the nation’s capital.

The resolutions of the Senate were a sequel to a motion sponsored by the Senator representing Abuja, Senator Ireti Kingibe.

Presenting the motion, Kingibe, disclosed that four (4) out of the forty (40) children abducted were recovered from a lady known as Success Nwako.

Ireti’s motion reopens the discourse on collapse of the country’s security architecture, not only in Abuja but other parts of the country.

It depicts human trafficking as a booming business in Nigeria, despite all the efforts made by successive regimes to wipe out the menace.

The Senators must, however, recognize that beyond resolutions on the floor of the senate, there is an overwhelming need to continue to hold leadership at various levels accountable for their actions or inaction.

3. Recruiting more Police personnel



On February 28, the Senate called for more recruitment of police personnel to boost the security forces’ capacity in fighting kidnappings and other criminal activities in the country.

The Senate’s resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion titled: “Galadimawa kidnap incident response and the need to urgently enhance security measures in FCT, Nigeria,” sponsored by Sen. Ned Nwoko at plenary.

The call deepens the debate on how best to police the country’s over 200 million population. The lawmakers, therefore, have a huge burden placed on their shoulders to help provide a direction on the idea of state or community policing.

The time to act is now!

Answer: Senator Godswill Akpabio

Senator made the statement on November 7, 2023, while declaring open a two-day national workshop by the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance in Abuja. He is the current Senate President, and a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State (2007-2015).

