Politics
Reps hold one-day summit to unveil agenda for Nigerians
The House of Representatives is planning a one-day summit for the chairmen and deputy chairs of its committees for what it said, is to discuss important facets of its legislative agenda.
The one-day retreat, whose topic is “Improving Legislative Performance through Effective Committee Management,” is scheduled to take place in Abuja on Monday. It will centre on the legislative agenda of the 10th House of Representatives.
A statement issued on Sunday from the Office of the Spokesman and Chairman , House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said topical issues including international good practice in committee management, benchmarks in conducting legislative hearings and investigations as well as overview of legislative practice and procedures, among others would be discussed.
House spokesman Akin Rotimi said, “This is beyond just having an activity or a talkshop. As clearly stated in our agenda, for the Green Chamber to creditably discharge its functions, institutional and human resource capacity must be significantly upscaled and strengthened.
“Additionally, a reality we have identified as the ‘People’s House’ is that putting in place a well-functioning institution is an important precondition for achieving all the other strategic priorities under our Legislative Agenda.
“In light of this, I can tell you that very many of my colleagues who chair the various Committees of the House, as well as their Deputies are upbeat about this retreat happening barely two weeks after we unveiled the Agenda.”
