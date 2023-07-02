You are hypocrites, Akure cleric slams those commending Tinubu

The Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Akure, Ondo State, Adewale Giwa, has described those commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as hypocrites.

Giwa, speaking in Akure, while addressing his members on Sunday, said only the enemies of Nigeria would hail President Tinubu at present.

He said: “Those praising the president are gullible enough to believe that selling a litre of petrol at N550 is good for the country where people are surviving without jobs.

“You cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stay there. Where are the refineries that are functioning in Nigeria?

“How many of us can boast that we have jobs that can help us confront these challenges that we face in Nigeria? It is senseless to remove fuel subsidy without alternatives.

“How can you be praising someone who sacked services chiefs and replaced them with officers that he can work with? If you were in his position, won’t you do same? Can you work with those you cannot trust?

“Don’t worry, if president Tinubu does something that can touch the lives of common Nigerians positively, I shall commend him. For now, he needs no commendation.

“Things are getting worse day by day. I hope he finds a lasting solution to the issue of fuel price hike before it’s too late.”

The cleric recalled that the President in his inaugural speech after swearing in, completed the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“Presently, fuel price has jumped to between N500 and N550 per litre from N187 pre-May 29.

“Despite its oil riches, Nigeria is unable to refine crude locally to meet demands.

“The four state-owned refineries are moribund, forcing the country to import refined petroleum products which are then sold at a price fixed by the government.

“President Tinubu also signed the Electricity Bill and Students’ Loans Bill into law, and also sacked security chiefs and replaced them with officers drawn from many geo-political zones of the country and religious affiliations”, Giwa said.

