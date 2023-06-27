Politics
At Tribunal, Labour Party agent claims Gov Sanwo-Olu, wife voted with invalid cards
Dayo Israel, a witness, testified in front of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his wife, Ibijoke, were permitted to cast their votes in the March 18 governorship election despite holding invalid voter identification.
Israel gave this statement as part of the appeal submitted by the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to invalidate Governor Sanwo-Olu’s return.
Israel acted as an agent for the Labour Party for Unit 006, Ward 15, Lagos Island Local Government during the election.
The witness testified in court that he saw the card reader show that Sanwo-Olu and his wife had invalid IDs but were still allowed to cast ballots, which he believed to be a breach of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s electoral procedures.
“I observed that the card reader showed their cards to be invalid but Sanwo-Olu and his wife were allowed to cast their votes and this is against INEC’s electoral process,” he said.
Israel, during cross-examination by INEC’s legal representative Charles Edosomwan, said that on election day, APC supporters beat him up.
READ ALSO:At election tribunal, Jandor claims Sanwo-Olu, Rhodes-Vivour’s candidacy ‘unlawful’
He claimed to have recognised them as APC supporters based on their language and stated that they threatened to beat up voters who did not vote for the APC.
He said, “I am not a member of the Labour Party, but I was assigned as an agent. When the APC thugs recognised me as an LP agent, they beat me up. They also said if voters did not vote for APC, they would beat them too.”
Israel continued by saying that he was accosted by four people during the voting process but that he was able to flee, change into a disguise, and then return to watch the vote-counting.
The witness also mentioned instances of repeated voting at the polling place, stating that INEC officials did nothing when they saw the irregularities but were aware of them.
The petition hearing has been postponed until July 3, when proceedings will resume.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...