Air Force denies involvement in reported bombing of Kaduna village
An air raid on Kaduna that resulted in the inadvertent death of some residents has been denied by the Nigerian Air Force.
Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF’s director of public relations and information, stated, on Monday, that no operations had taken place in the state or its surroundings in the previous twenty-four hours.
He continued by saying that other organisations in the Northwest also use armed drones.
The statement read, “The news making the rounds alleging that Nigerian Air Force aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna is false.
“Please be informed that the NAF has not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and its environs in the last 24 hours.
“Also, note that the NAF is not the only organisation operating combat-armed drones in the Northwestern region of Nigeria.
“It is also important to ensure that due diligence is always exhausted by the media before going to press with unverified and unconfirmed reports.”
