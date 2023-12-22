Full list: NAF promotes spokesman, 36 other senior officers

The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of the Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet, and 36 other senior officers to the ranks of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) and Air Commodore.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF)’s Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Capt. Kabiru Ali, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ali said 22 senior officers were elevated to the rank of AVM, and 15 to Air Commodore.

Also promoted to the AVM rank are – Abubakar Sule, Olayinka Oyesola, Abubakar Bukar, Razaq Olanrewaju, Olanrewaju Oyename, Ahmed Idris, Abdulrasheed Kotun, Chidiebere Obiabaka, Gambo Mbaka and Felix Uwakara.

The rest are – John Ukeh, Emeka Ashiegbu, Zayyan Usman, Mohammed Ibrahim, Babatunde Ajayi, David Dickson, Muhammed Sulaiman, Rasaq Shittu, Friday Ogohi, Henry Yurkusi, and Suleiman Usman.

Those promoted to the rank of Air Commodore are – Valentine Oraeki, Dogari Apyeyak, Ali Idris, Mohammed Ahmed, Shehu Chindo, Abubakar Mohammed, Logomfa Nansoh, Abraham Sule, Idris Suleiman and Oluwaseun Oluwatayo.

Ibrahim Shehu, Yahaya Bashir, Adolphus Akins, Rilwanu Abdullahi, Babangida Zakari, and David Bigila completed the list.

The statement read: “The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers.

He reminded them of the need for deep thinking and critical evaluation of the current security environment to proffer actionable strategies towards overcoming the problems it portends for the nation.”

