Gunmen kill doctor, abduct daughter in Kwara
Gunmen on Thursday night killed a medical doctor, David Adefikayo, at his home in Kambi community, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.
The hoodlums also abducted the deceased’s 16-year-old daughter.
Adefikayo was the Medical Director of Dafikayo Clinic in Kambi before his death.
However, the reason for his gruesome murder has not been ascertained.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap farmer, wife in Kaduna
Residents told journalists on Friday that the assailants stormed the building at about 9:00 p.m., shot the victim at close range.
The spokesperson of the state police command, Ejire-Adeyemi Adetoun, confirmed the incident.
She said the command has launched an investigation into the killing.
