Gunmen kill doctor, abduct daughter in Kwara

Gunmen on Thursday night killed a medical doctor, David Adefikayo, at his home in Kambi community, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The hoodlums also abducted the deceased’s 16-year-old daughter.

Adefikayo was the Medical Director of Dafikayo Clinic in Kambi before his death.

However, the reason for his gruesome murder has not been ascertained.

Residents told journalists on Friday that the assailants stormed the building at about 9:00 p.m., shot the victim at close range.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Ejire-Adeyemi Adetoun, confirmed the incident.

She said the command has launched an investigation into the killing.

