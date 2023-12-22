Gov Sani signs Kaduna 2024 appropriation bill of N458bn

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Friday signed the state’s 2024 appropriation bill of N458 billion.

The governor presented the budget to the State House of Assembly for approval on Monday.

In his address at the event witnessed by members of the state executive council and the Assembly, the governor said N318.8 billion was earmarked for capital expenditure and N139.4 billion for recurrent spending.

The figures, according to Sani, represented a capital-to-recurrent ratio of 69.57 percent to 30.43 percent.

He stressed that the 2024 budget was designed to bring development closer to the people of Kaduna State.

Sani said: “The 2024 Budget of Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development will bridge the gap between the rural and urban areas.

“For us to achieve the objectives of the 2024 budget, all hands must be on deck. MDAs and government-owned enterprises must brace up and fashion effective strategies that will enable them to improve on their revenue generation efforts.

“The reinvigorated Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has an important role to play in the effective implementation of the 2024 budget. KADIRS must sustain the current momentum of our revenue generation drive.

“I would like to thank the Planning and Budget Commission and all those who worked around the clock to produce the 2024 Appropriation Bill that I am signing today.

“I call on our dear citizens to give us their full support and cooperation as we commence the implementation of the 2024 Budget.

“These are challenging times. It is in challenging times that the indomitable spirit of the people is called to action. We are determined to lead our people to a brighter future. We shall succeed because the people of Kaduna State are resourceful and resilient.”

