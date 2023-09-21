Metro
Ogun govt to enact law for death penalty on cultists
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that his government will soon enact a law which will pronounce the death penalty on any cultist in the state.
He stated that the government will not take it lightly with those engaging in cultist activities.
“I have discussed with the Attorney General perhaps it is our disposition that allows for these occurrences of heinous crimes.
“It is within my powers as the governor of this state to pronounce the death penalty on people and we are going to ensure that we enact that because when people appreciate and understand the consequences of their behaviours, perhaps they will begin to have a rethink.
“We will rely on our traditional rulers because they are the closest to the grassroots, for all the intelligence support because these people are not spirits. They live within us, they are tenants in our houses.
“The last time I came here, I said any house where we arrest anybody connected to either cultism or kidnapping, we will demolish.
“I am now pronouncing that we will no longer refer to these people as cultists or any other name. We are pronouncing them as murderers and we will mete out punishments that are deserving to murderers.”
