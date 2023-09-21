Ogun lawmaker, six others in DSS custody over Sagamu cult violence

The lawmaker representing Sagamu State Constituency 1 at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Damilare Bello Mohammed has been arrested alongside six others over the cult violence that rocked Sagamu area of Ogun State at the weekend.

According to reports, operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) had, on Wednesday, tracked six suspected cultists, allegedly involved in the violence that erupted in Sagamu at the weekend to the official residence of the lawmaker, as he was alleged to have provided shelter to the fleeing cultists.

A team of security operatives, in a sting operation after a tip-off, reportedly arrested the suspects in the premises of the lawmaker.

Those arrested, according to sources, included Damilare Bello Mohammed aka DRE, Debbo Animashaun, Bamidele Saheed, Ismaila Onitire, Adewale Otesanya and Tobi Owoade.

They are presently undergoing interrogation at the Department of State Service (DSS).

Sources close to the development also revealed that many dangerous weapons, including guns, were recovered from the suspects.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Hon. Bello was arrested by the DSS for allegedly masterminding the violent protest that took place in February this year in Sagamu over the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), during which irate youths vandalised about 10 banks and other public infrastructures.

