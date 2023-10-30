Politics
Edwin Clark warns Rivers Assembly to drop Gov Fubara’s planned impeachment
A former federal commissioner for information, Chief Edwin Clark, on Monday warned against the planned impeachment of Rivers State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, by the state House of Assembly.
He gave the warning in a statement in Abuja in his reaction to Sunday’s fire incident in the Assembly.
The elder statesman alleged the fire incident arose from the plan to destabilise Rivers and impeach the governor.
He also claimed that police operatives also tear-gassed and threatened to shoot Fubara when he visited the Assembly complex after the incident.
At least 23 lawmakers, including the speaker, on Monday morning, resolved to commence the process of impeaching the governor.
READ ALSO:Rivers lawmakers loyal to Gov Fubara suspend Chief judge, elect new Speaker
They also suspended the House majority leader and some of their colleagues believed to be loyal to Fubara to pave the way for his impeachment.
Clark said: “I have been greatly disturbed by the reported developments in Rivers in the last 24 hours.
“I understand that the intention is to remove the governor, force his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu to resign, and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly as the governor.
“Let me warn strongly that we will not allow that to happen!
“The consequences would be dire for the stability of the region and for the national economy.”
He noted that the Rivers people had suffered enough political crises.
“The state and the Niger Delta, by extension, should not be allowed to degenerate again into its dark past,” he added.
The elder statesman urged President Bola Tinubu to direct security agencies in Rivers to avert any untold crisis in the state.
He charged the president to act speedily to avert the unfolding crisis in Rivers in the interest of his administration and that of the nation’s democracy.
