Rivers govt debunks reported sack of LG chairmen as feud festers between Gov Fubara, Wike

The Rivers State government, on Tuesday, debunked reports that Governor Siminalayi Fubara had sacked certain staff members and instructed the removal of local government chairpersons.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Warisenibo Johnson, clarified that the Governor had not instructed him to make any such announcement.

Johnson said: “There had been unfounded reports making the rounds on various media platforms about His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, sacking certain categories of his aides and local council chairmen.

“This is to clarify that His Excellency has not given me such directive as the official spokesman of the State government as at today Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

“Our dear governor is a technocrat, with a robust civil service background, kind-hearted and a very humane person who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God.

READ ALSO:Rivers lawmakers loyal to Gov Fubara suspend Chief judge, elect new Speaker

“We therefore ask Rivers people and the general public to jettison such unconfirmed reports as the public will be properly informed of who may have been removed by His Excellency at the appropriate time.

“It is pertinent to note that as the Commissioner for Information and Communication, I shall keep the public updated of events in due course”.

The sack allegation followed the crisis that erupted in the state House of Assembly on Monday which led to a faction of the 32-man Assembly presided by the embattled Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule signing a notice of impeachment on Governor Siminalaye Fubara.

Some media outlets said that the governor had fired the 23 local government chairmen, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, the chief judge of the state, and Chief of Staff Chidi Amadi of Government House during the ensuing chaos and tension.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now