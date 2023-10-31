Ijaw group berates Wike, warns against plot to impeach Rivers Gov, Fubara

A pan-Ijaw group under the aegies of Ijaw National Congress (INC), has berated former Rivers State Governor and Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over what it describes as his alleged grand plot to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The INC, in a press statement on Tuesday, advised Wike to concentrate on his responsibilities as a Minister and stop interfering in running the state and arm twisting the political machinery to advance his personal and selfish desires.

In the statement signed by its President, Prof. Benjamin Ogle Okaba, the INC accused Wike of being the brain behind Monday’s move to impeach Fubara by state lawmakers loyal to him.

Part of the INC statement reads:

“The INC considers this development very worrisome and capable of generating an unwarranted state of insecurity and instability that can throw the entire Niger Delta and the Nigerian economy into serious crises.”

The group added that intelligence reports have revealed that Wike is not comfortable with Fubara trying to be his own man as the governor has done nothing wrong to warrant his removal except for the fact that he has decided not to remain a stooge to the immediate past governor.

“The INC condemns in its entirety this barbaric, selfish, nepotistic and unconstitutional act capable of derailing the process of democratic consolidation in Nigeria,” the statement said.

“The INC calls on Mr. President and Commander in Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to call his FCT Minister to order. The INC also calls on all jaw sons, daughters and friends to rally their support to the Governor of River State as an injustice to one jaw man is an injustice to over forty (40) million Ijaw people across the world.

“The ljaw Nation is watching closely and will act decisively and appropriately at the right time,” the group said.

