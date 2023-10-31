Appeal Court affirms Akpoti-Uduagan as winner of Kogi Central Senatorial Election

Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan was on Tuesday declared the legitimate winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election which held earlier in February by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

The three-member panel upheld the judgment of the state’s election tribunal and dismissed the appeal filed by Sen. Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, revealing that Sen. Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission reduced Natasha’s results in those areas and omitted the results of three other polling units meant for Natasha in the same LGA.

Following the necessary corrections, the court declared Natasha as the winner of the election with 54,074 votes, surpassing Ohere, who garnered 51,291 votes.

Earlier in September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja had nullified the victory of Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

The court further declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the actual winner of the February senatorial poll.

Ohere had, nevertheless, gone to the appellate court to seek redress, but the court maintained Akpoti-Uduagan’s victory in the poll.

