Wike’s plan is to make Nigerians hate Tinubu, so he can contest for president in 2027, Timi Frank alleges

Former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has insinuated that the actions of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike is a plot to make Nigerians hate President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, this is geared toward his (Wike’s) plan to contest for the presidency in 2027.

He warned the ruling party that the actions of Wike will make President Tinubu to lose the goodwill of Nigerians.

Frank who was reacting to a plot to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State allegedly masterminded by Wike on Monday, said if the former Rivers governor is not checked, Nigerians will in turn dislike President Tinubu.

In a statement on Tuesday, Frank blamed Wike for the chaos in Rivers and called on the President to sack him.

“Already, Wike has started demolishing houses and revoking ownership of landed property in Abuja to anger Nigerians; this will cause Tinubu to be hated and portray the APC’s administration as wicked and anti-people.

“By the time Tinubu will realize it, it will be too late because Wike would have destroyed his government to make way for him to contest the post of President in 2027.

“If Wike loves Tinubu and believes in his administration, let him officially join the APC and become a card-carrying member of the party.

“Tinubu and APC should not only be wary but should urgently call on Wike to stop this madness in Rivers State, otherwise, it will backfire.

“Wike campaigned for Fubara and claimed he was the best among all the other candidates for the governorship election.

“But suddenly, Fubara is now his enemy because Fubara is no longer taking directives from him being a dictator who is after Rivers’ money,” he noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now