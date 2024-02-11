News
Access Bank confirms death of CEO, Herbert Wigwe, in emotional tribute
Access Bank Corporation on Sunday confirmed the death of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Herbert Wigwe in an emotional tribute after the ill-fated helicopter crash in California, USA.
In a post on X platform (formerly Twitter), the bank described Wigwe as a visionary leader who transformed Access Bank into a global powerhouse.
It would be recalled that Wigwe, his wife, son and three other passengers lost their lives in the unfortunate incident that occurred on Friday, February 9, 2024 throwing the entire country into mourning.
READ ALSO:Herbert Wigwe increases stake in Access Bank with N11.3bn shares
“Today, we bid farewell to a visionary leader, @HerbertOWigwe, whose passion and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed Access into a global powerhouse.
“His legacy of excellence and compassion will continue to inspire us all.
“Rest in peace, Herbert Wigwe. Your impact will forever be felt” the bank wrote.
By Babajide Okeowo
