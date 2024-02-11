Access Bank confirms death of CEO, Herbert Wigwe, in emotional tribute

Access Bank Corporation on Sunday confirmed the death of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Herbert Wigwe in an emotional tribute after the ill-fated helicopter crash in California, USA.

In a post on X platform (formerly Twitter), the bank described Wigwe as a visionary leader who transformed Access Bank into a global powerhouse.

It would be recalled that Wigwe, his wife, son and three other passengers lost their lives in the unfortunate incident that occurred on Friday, February 9, 2024 throwing the entire country into mourning.

READ ALSO:Herbert Wigwe increases stake in Access Bank with N11.3bn shares

“Today, we bid farewell to a visionary leader, @HerbertOWigwe, whose passion and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed Access into a global powerhouse.

“His legacy of excellence and compassion will continue to inspire us all.

“Rest in peace, Herbert Wigwe. Your impact will forever be felt” the bank wrote.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now