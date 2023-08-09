Shanties, criminal hideouts destroyed in Anambra market

Shanties and illegal structures at the Building Materials International Market, Ogidi in Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State have been demolished by operatives of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade.

The operatives stormed the market in large numbers on Wednesday and immediately started the demolition.

Speaking on the operation, the Managing Director, OCHA Brigade, Mr Celestine Anere, said the exercise was aimed at clearing the illegal structures believed to be dens of hoodlums and criminals in the area.

According to Anere, the criminal elements have been terrorising residents and traders who come to do transactions in the market and sometimes kidnapping and maiming innocent citizens.

He also disclosed that the operation was carried out by the Special Enforcement Team of the Brigade to chase away all the criminals operating within Ogidi and Ogbunike axis.

He said: “The Special Enforcement Team commenced ‘Operation clean Anambra’ on Tuesday, to get rid of all illegal structures in the markets in order to restore sanity in the state. These illegal structures have become hideouts for criminal elements, terrorising the state.

“These criminals terrorising the area have been maiming and committing all kinds of heinous crimes on innocent citizens and business owners plying the road.

“The several incidences of crimes like kidnapping and carjacking had taken place at those axis. They have become tipoff points for informants of organised crimes in the area.

“The area has continued to be a nightmare for business owners who occasionally fall victim of arm robbery, kidnapping, and theft.

“The dismantling of these shanties and illegal structures will also aid the free flow of water through the canals as these structures were constructed on waterways which have obstructed the drainage system.

“Aside from the above stated, it will help reduce traffic and decongest the area for smooth vehicular movement.”

Anere added that the operatives will continue to ensure that the state is safe and conducive for the state government’s agenda on green, clean, healthy, livable, and prosperous homeland.

