Lagos govt to close roads for three days

The Lagos State Government has said that it is embarking on a three-day temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway

The state government said this in a statement on its official Instagram page, adding that the roads would be closed to enable contractors “lay the final wearing course,” which will commence Wednesday, August 9, 2023 (today).

The statement reads: “In line with the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project by the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway.

According to the notification from the Government, “the CMD entrance will be closed for three days for the laying of the final wearing course, commencing from Wednesday, August 9, 2023, while the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway, by the pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop will be closed from Thursday, August 10, 2023 also for three days, with preparatory works commencing on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to enable the reconstruction of the remaining half of the outer lane of the carriageway.

“The following traffic management plan has been earmarked for the duration of the construction works. From Thursday, 10th August 2023, all traffic from the expressway en-route CMD Road will have the following alternative routes;

i. Motorists on Ojota Interchange will connect CMD Road through the access road after the FMW weighbridge to continue their journeys.

ii. Motorists on Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo will connect CMD road by Otedola Estate.

iii. Motorists that are Isheri-Olowora bound, intending to exit the expressway via the access before the Pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop, will make use of the next exit by New Garage to connect Isheri-Olowora.

“Motorists are urged to cooperate with the Traffic Management Personnel deployed to guide them through their desired destinations.”

