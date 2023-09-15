Chams, others record investment growth as Nigeria’s stock market gains N33bn

The Nigerian capital market closed trading on Friday with a N33.07 billion gain.

This followed the growth in equity capitalization by 0.08 percent from N36.88 trillion to N36.85 trillion after five hours of trading

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 60.44 basis points from 67,335.3 to 67,395.74 ASI.

Investors traded 408.86 million shares worth N5.23 billion in 6,972 deals on Friday.

This fell short of the 788.53 million shares valued at N14.16 billion traded by shareholders in 8,810 deals the previous day.

Chams topped the gainers’ list with a N0.10 kobo rise in share price to move from N1 to N1.10 kobo per share.

Cutix gained N0.22 kobo to close at N2.43 kobo, above its opening price of N2.21 kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share price was up by N0.12 kobo to move from N1.28 kobo to N1.40 kobo per share.

Caverton recorded a N0.11 kobo gain to rise from N1.30 kobo to N1.41 kobo per share.

United Capital’s share value rose by N1.30 kobo to end trading at N17.30 kobo from N16 per share.

Conoil topped the losers’ table after shedding N9.90 kobo to drop from N99 to N89.10 kobo per share.

MRS’ share price dropped by N10.90 kobo to end trading at N98.55 kobo from N109.45 kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport lost 9.64 percent to end trading with N0.75 kobo from N0.83 kobo per share.

Tantalizer lost 9.52 percent to drop from N0.42 kobo to N0.38 kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share price dropped from N1.71 kobo to N1.55 kobo per share after losing N0.16 kobo during trading.

Sterling Financial Holdings topped the day’s trading with 82.27 million shares valued at N314.15 million.

Transcorp followed with 59.69 million shares worth N364.93 million.

UBA sold 48.11 million shares worth N787.62 million.

GTCO traded 26.39 million shares valued at N926.84 million, while Oando sold 21.93 million shares valued at N231.29 million.

